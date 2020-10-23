Some Notable Lines From Final Debate

(Newser)
–
The second presidential debate was a marked changed from the first one, with few interruptions as the candidates covered a range of topics, including COVID and corruption. Late in the forum, President Trump sought to score points on energy by asking Joe Biden if he would shut down the oil industry. "I would transition from the oil industry, yes," responded Biden, saying the industry "pollutes" and should eventually be replaced with greener alternatives. "That's a big statement," said Trump, asking voters in Texas and Pennsylvania to remember it. Other moments:
- BidenCare: Joe Biden promised to beef up ObamaCare, or the Affordable Care Act, if he's elected. "What I’m going to do is pass ObamaCare with a public option, become BidenCare,” he said, per Politico.
- Racism: Trump again compared himself to Abraham Lincoln in terms of how much he has done to help Black Americans, and he pronounced himself "the least racist person in this room." Biden responded, “Abraham Lincoln over here is the most racist president we’ve ever had."
- Track record: "Joe, I ran because of you," said Trump. "I ran because of Barack Obama. Because you did a poor job. If I thought you did a good job, I would have never run," he said. "You keep talking about all these things you're going to do. But you were there just a short time ago and you guys did nothing."
- Family separations: Biden said the separation of families at the border violates "every notion of who we are as a nation."
- Minimum wage: Biden backed a $15 minimum wage for the US, saying, "No one should work one job, two jobs below poverty." Trump said it could hurt businesses and should be a state decision, per USA Today.
