Borat 'Defends' Giuliani

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani insists he did nothing wrong in a scene from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and he is being defended—by Borat. But it might not be a defense Giuliani welcomes. "I am here to defend America's mayor, Rudolph Giuliani," Sacha Baron Cohen says, in character as the outrageous reporter from Kazakhstan, in a 35-second video tweeted by Borat's account Thursday night. "What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media," he continues, per People. "I warn you: anyone else try this, and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas," Borat says, pronouncing the last word "supenis."

story continues below

In the Borat scene, Giuliani, who had been invited into a hotel bedroom by the 24-year-old actress playing Borat's daughter after an interview, appeared to put his hand down his pants while reclining on a bed. He said Thursday that he was just tucking in his shirt after recording equipment was removed and that the scene was edited to make him look bad. On Thursday night Baron Cohen, again in character as Borat, also hosted a live watch party and Q&A as the film was released on Amazon Prime Video, USA Today reports. "I hope you enjoyed it more than Rudolph Giuliani did," he said. Borat described Trump as a "benevolent leader" during the pandemic, saying: "He give every American a check for $1,000 to help pay for food, energy, and funerals." (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)

