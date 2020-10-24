Ivanka, Jared: We'll Sue Over Those Billboards

(Newser) – Seen the Ivanka and Jared billboards in Times Square? Their lawyer clearly has, and he's not happy: "I am writing concerning the false, malicious and defamatory ads that the Lincoln Project is displaying on billboards in Times Square," wrote Marc Kasowitz, attorney for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, per the Hill. "If these billboards are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages." One of the ads shows Ivanka gesturing with a smile toward coronavirus death tallies of "33,366+ New Yorkers" and "221,247+ Americans." The other shows Jared beside body bags and an out-of-context, pre-pandemic quote in which he said New York residents would "suffer."

The Lincoln Project—a Republican group that opposes President Trump—responded to Kasowitz's threat with a tweet reading, "Nuts!" The group later responded with a longer statement saying the couple's "level of indignant outrage" was "comical": "Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people," the Lincoln Project said, per the New York Daily News. "The billboards will stay up." Jared has played a role in the Trump administration's pandemic response, including its work to get ventilators and other supplies to hospitals. Ivanka, also a top White House advisor, has taken heat for saying the pandemic prompted her to pick up guitar-playing and dust off old board games. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

