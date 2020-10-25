Mark Meadows Makes Startling COVID Comment

(Newser)
–
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is making headlines Sunday with his comments about the coronavirus, CNN reports. "We are not going to control the pandemic," he said on State of the Union. "We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas." Pressed by host Jake Tapper about why Washington can't bring down COVID-19 numbers, Meadows said: "Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu," and added that the White House is "making efforts to contain it." President Trump similarly told a crowd of thousands in Ohio—packed shoulder to shoulder, with few masks—that America is "rounding the turn" with the pandemic, yet numbers are rising. For more around the Sunday dial:
- Pence: Meadows also stood up for Mike Pence's campaign travel after two of his senior aides contracted COVID-19, the Hill reports. Travel for "essential personnel ... has to continue on," Meadows said.
- Pelosi: Nancy Pelosi said she'll seek another term as Speaker if Democrats maintain control of the House, USA Today reports. "Yes, I am," she said on State of the Union about running again. "But let me also say, we have to win the Senate."
- Lewandowski: Corey Lewandowski said on Meet the Press that Trump "wants to see every Republican reelected, regardless of who they are and if they break with the president on some of the issues," Politico reports. The Trump adviser said the "alternative is much worse."
- Brown: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said on Meet the Press that if Joe Biden wins, his first moves should be with COVID-19 relief and voting rights. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act would "restore voting rights that the Supreme Court has taken away," he said, per the Hill.
- O'Brien: White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Face the Nation that Russian hackers "can't change votes" or make voting harder, per CBS News. "And we got ahold of them early on because we've got great cyber folks, and we put a stop to it," he said.
