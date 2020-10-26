Crime / Felicity Huffman Felicity Huffman Has Paid Full Debt to Society Actress' sentence now 100% complete By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Oct 26, 2020 12:04 AM CDT Copied This Sept. 13, 2019 file photo shows actress Felicity Huffman leaving federal court after her sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Newser) – Felicity Huffman is free and clear. The actress' rep tells People Huffman has completed her full sentence for the college admissions scandal; that included the 14-day prison sentence of which Huffman served 11 days plus 250 hours of community service and one year of supervised release. TMZ reports that last week, Huffman was preparing for her sentence completion by requesting her passport be returned to her from the probation office. (Fellow actress Lori Loughlin is expected to serve two months behind bars, starting Nov. 19.)