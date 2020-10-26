Felicity Huffman Has Paid Full Debt to Society

(Newser) – Felicity Huffman is free and clear. The actress' rep tells People Huffman has completed her full sentence for the college admissions scandal; that included the 14-day prison sentence of which Huffman served 11 days plus 250 hours of community service and one year of supervised release. TMZ reports that last week, Huffman was preparing for her sentence completion by requesting her passport be returned to her from the probation office. (Fellow actress Lori Loughlin is expected to serve two months behind bars, starting Nov. 19.)