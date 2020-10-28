 
X

At One Hospital, 80% of COVID Patients Had This in Common

Treating vitamin D deficiency 'might have beneficial effects'
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 28, 2020 12:41 PM CDT

(Newser) – The results of a new study on COVID-19 patients may have you seeking the sun. Researchers in Santander, Spain, examined 197 patients admitted to hospital for coronavirus treatment between March 10 and March 31, and found 82% had vitamin D deficiency. Comparatively, just 47% had the same deficiency in a control group of 197 people of similar ages and sexes in the same area, per CTV News. What's more, "vitamin D-deficient COVID-19 patients had a greater prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, raised serum ferritin and troponin levels, as well as a longer length of hospital stay" than those with higher levels, per the study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. High levels of troponin can indicate a heart injury, while high levels of ferritin can point to inflammatory conditions.

story continues below

Vitamin D has been linked to immune system benefits, "especially regarding protection against infections," while deficiency has been linked to numerous health issues, per a release. It's unclear what effect is playing out here. As Sky News reports, there was no link between vitamin D levels and severity of infection, and the study did not identify vitamin D deficiency as a risk factor for getting COVID-19. Still, study co-author José L. Hernández suggests doctors "identify and treat vitamin D deficiency, especially in high-risk individuals such as the elderly, patients with comorbidities, and nursing home residents." He adds "this approach might have beneficial effects in both the musculoskeletal and the immune system." A separate trial exploring whether vitamin D offers protection against COVID-19 is already underway, per the BBC. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X