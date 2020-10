(Newser) – There's now no doubt where this relationship is headed: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement Tuesday via an Instagram post that shows the kissing couple and Stefani flashing her ring. The caption, from the 51-year-old Stefani: "@blakeshelton yes please! gx," and yes she did include a diamond ring emoji. The 44-year-old shared the same image with the caption, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" A source tells People the engagement happened recently in Oklahoma.

The pair started dating in 2015 after connecting on The Voice. Both celebs ended marriages that year: Stefani to Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to Miranda Lambert. He was married to Kaynette Williams prior to that. Page Six reminds us that Stefani's "yes please" was no big surprise. In April 2019 she had this to say to Ellen DeGeneres on the subject: "I love weddings, the kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable … I think about it all the time." (Read more celebrity engagements stories.)