As Jogger Lay Dying, Someone Stole Her Phone

(Newser) – A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a collapsed jogger who was dying on a St. Louis sidewalk, per the AP. Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested Monday and is charged with felony stealing, authorities said. He does not yet have a listed attorney. The 64-year-old jogger collapsed around 1pm Oct. 18 in the city's Soulard neighborhood, police said. Davenport was arrested after surveillance video showed a man getting out of a van, taking the phone, and leaving the woman on the sidewalk. The woman later died at a hospital. Her name has not been released.