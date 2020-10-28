(Newser) – She says her brother is "brainwashed." He says his sister is a thief. At the heart of the matter? Election 2020, naturally. The Omaha World-Herald reports on a family dispute out of Omaha that ended up involving police. A 52-year-old President Trump supporter says he was looking outside his window on Sunday afternoon when he noticed his sister pull up to his house—and allegedly remove a "Trump/Pence" magnet from his car and drive off. He described his sister to police as a Trump hater; the paper reports the 49-year-old told officers her brother "is completely brainwashed with Trump stuff" and that she took the magnet because she was afraid it could spur people to damage the home. The brother declined to press charges. And it's not the only election-related story out of Omaha garnering headlines.

NBC News reports the scene was cold and chaotic Tuesday night following President Trump's rally at Eppley Airfield, with hundreds of fans stranded as shuttle buses couldn't reach them. Ahead of the event the Omaha PD warned that parking was maxed out. "Shuttles will no longer be transporting people to the event. You will not be able to access the rally by foot, UBER, cab or any other means of transportation. Parking is not allowed in surrounding neighborhoods, roadways or businesses," they wrote on Facebook. Trump left via Air Force One around 9pm, but the crowd didn't manage to fully leave until 12:30am. A World-Herald reporter tweeted that the Trump campaign said there were plenty of shuttles available but they were unable to get to the crowds as "traffic flow on the small, two-lane airport access road is limited to one direction."


