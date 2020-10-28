(Newser) – A 12-year-old Ukrainian tourist and his Egyptian guide have each lost a limb in a rare Red Sea shark attack. The boy was snorkeling with his mother and guide in Ras Mohammed National Park near the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday when a 6-foot-long oceanic whitetip shark attacked, per the AP. While the mother suffered minor injuries, the boy was rushed to a hospital for surgery and ended up losing an arm, Ukrainian officials said Monday. An Egyptian health official told the AP that the guide had lost a leg. Officials later found video posted to social media showing a female shark behaving "hostile toward humans" in the area. They believe this is the same shark that attacked the group, Egypt's Environment Ministry says, per CBS News. The area of the attack has been closed. (Read more shark attack stories.)