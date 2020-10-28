(Newser) – The good news for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night: They won the World Series. The bad news: Third baseman Justin Turner was yanked midway through the game against the Tampa Bay Rays because his COVID-19 test came up positive. USA Today reports that Turner was taken out at the start of the eighth inning, though initially it wasn't reported why. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred then informed the public right after the game about Turner's positive test. "It's a bittersweet night for us," Manfred told Fox, per ESPN. The league reportedly found out during the game that the test the 35-year-old player had taken Monday came back positive, so it ran the test he'd taken Tuesday for confirmation. As soon as that result also came back positive, he was pulled from the game. "He was immediately isolated to prevent spread," Manfred said.

But the Hill and the Wall Street Journal note that Turner headed back onto the field to celebrate with his teammates after the Dodgers' win—sometimes wearing a mask, sometimes not. Per the Journal, "Turner defied orders and ... hugged his teammates. He kissed his wife. He sat inches away from manager Dave Roberts—without a mask—to take part in a team photo. When told by MLB security that he had to leave, a person familiar with the matter said, Turner refused." As for Turner, he tweeted after the game that he feels "great, no symptoms at all," before adding: "Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys!" (Read more Los Angeles Dodgers stories.)

