(Newser) – A knife attack at a church in Nice, France, has left three people dead and several others injured, with the mayor of the city declaring it has all the signs of a terror attack. The Washington Post and Guardian report the attack took place around 9am at and near the Notre-Dame basilica, and while details are still emerging, French media reports cited by the Post say one female victim had her throat slashed inside the church, while a second female victim was killed in a nearby bar where she'd fled to. The third victim, a male, was reportedly stabbed to death. There are also unconfirmed reports that one of the victims was beheaded at the scene, which police have called "a vision of horror," per the Guardian.

Mayor Christian Estrosi says one of the victims was the church's caretaker, and that the suspect, who was shot and detained by police, had repeatedly chanted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") while being treated at the scene, the BBC reports. "I address all my support and all my compassion to the families of the victims of this barbarian," Estrosi tweeted, blasting what he called "Islamofascism" and addressing his thoughts to "all Christians in France and around the world." The Nice attack comes less than two weeks after the beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty in a Paris suburb, after Paty had shown caricatures of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. Nice was also the site of a 2016 terror attack, in which the suspect drove a truck into crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day, killing dozens. The driver of the truck was shot and killed by police. (Read more Nice stories.)

