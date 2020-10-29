Hillary Clinton to Cast Vote in Electoral College

(Newser) – Hillary Clinton has decried the Electoral College—but this year she'll cast a vote in it. The former Democratic presidential nominee, who won the popular vote in 2016, announced she would be one of 29 electors for New York during an interview on Sirius XM's "Signal Boost" on Tuesday. New York's 29 electoral votes will go to the winner of the popular vote in the state. In the last eight presidential elections, that person was the Democratic candidate, per USA Today. "Pretty sure I'll get to vote for Joe and Kamala in New York” and "I can't wait," Clinton said, though she noted the final results of the election might not be known "for a couple of days, if not longer," per CNN. She also said she wasn't entertaining the possibility that Trump would be reelected. "I don't think about it, I refuse to," she said. (Clinton previously said the idea of a Trump win makes her "literally sick.")