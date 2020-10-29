With New Charges, Ron Jeremy Could Get 330 Years

(Newser) – Ron Jeremy's lawyer accused prosecutors of "piling on" Wednesday after seven more sexual assault charges were filed against the adult film star, including three counts of rape. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says the 67-year-old actor, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, could face a maximum sentence of 330 years to life in state prison if convicted on the 35 counts, involving 26 accusers, he now faces, NBC reports. The DA's office says Jeremy has entered not guilty pleas for the latest charges, per the AP. Jeremy was arrested in June on eight charges, including three counts of rape, and has been in jail since after failing to post $6.6 million bail.

story continues below

Prosecutors added another 20 charges in August after more accusers came forward. The latest charges involve alleged incidents from 1996 to 2013. Another 14 cases were denied by the district attorney's office because they were outside the statute of limitations; the 1996 case was allowed because it involved a minor, Deadline reports. The charges are "more of the same, and why they are piling on at this juncture is strange," complained Stuart Goldfarb, Jeremy's attorney. He said he expects the case to go trial instead of being settled with a plea deal. (Read more Ron Jeremy stories.)

