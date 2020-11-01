2 Crucial States Tighten: Poll

(Newser) – Two big states critical to both presidential campaigns are headed into Election Day even more evenly split, new polls show. President Trump is up a percentage point among likely voters in Florida, two Washington Post-ABC News polls found, while former vice president Joe Biden is up 51%-44% in Pennsylvania. But that's with a margin of error of 4 percentage points for each candidate. Trump has picked up 1 point in Pennsylvania in the past month, the Washington Post reports, while Biden has dropped 3; Biden has taken 1 point from Trump in Florida since the last poll. But both monthly changes aren't large enough to be statistically meaningful. In 2016, Trump won both states by the narrowest of margins: less than a point in Pennsylvania and slightly over a point in Florida. The two polls were conducted Oct. 24-29.

Registered voters in both states were slightly less disapproving of the president's job performance this time. In Florida, 51% said they approve and 47% disapprove. Trump was underwater last month, 47%-51%. That's still true in Pennsylvania, but approval rose slightly for Trump, at 45%-52%, after a 12-point divide last month. In both states, the splits on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy are major, per ABC. More than eight out of 10 voters who consider restarting the economy to be more important than containing the virus back Trump, while the same share who consider stopping the spread to be more important support Biden. Overall, more voters said the virus is their priority, though it's close in Florida. you can read about the polls' methodology here. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

