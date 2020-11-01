 
Guy in Medieval Dress Kills 2 With Sword

5 injured in Quebec attack on Halloween
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 1, 2020 9:00 AM CST

(Newser) – A guy armed with a sword and dressed in medieval clothing killed two people and wounded five others in Quebec city on Saturday night in a Halloween night attack that police said had no indication that "the suspect may have acted for motives other than personal ones." A man in his 20s was arrested early Sunday; the BBC reports that he was "barefoot and hypothermic" when apprehended. Tweeted Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: "My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two killed in last night's horrific attack in Quebec City. I'm also wishing a full recovery to the injured. We're keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for all of you." Police had urged residents to stay inside with doors locked, notes CNN. (Read more Quebec stories.)

