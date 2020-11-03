Trump: I'll Do Better in 2020 Than 2016

(Newser) – President Trump isn't setting the bar low for expectations: On Fox News Tuesday, he predicted he'll rack up more electoral votes against Joe Biden than he did against Hillary Clinton. "I ended up with 306," he said, per Politico. "That was a big number, and I think we will top it. I'll leave it at that." In particular, he said he would win "very big" in the battleground states of Texas, Florida, and Arizona, and do well in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, reports the Hill. "We're feeling very good. We have crowds like nobody has ever had before," Trump said referring to his rallies. "I think that translates into a lot of votes, and we're going to see very soon."

Amid worries that Trump would prematurely declare victory Tuesday night and undermine confidence in pending mail ballots, the president suggested it wouldn't be a problem. When would he declare? "When there's victory. If there's victory," he answered, per Politico. "I think we'll have victory. ... But only when there's victory. I mean, you know, there's no reason to play games. And I think we'll have victory." Also in the interview, Trump defended his assertions at rallies that the US is "rounding the corner" on the pandemic, despite rising cases. "Some people don't like that phrase, but I use that phrase," Trump said, adding that he thinks a vaccine will be here soon. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

