Polling Outlier in 2016 Goes With Trump Again

What will we know, and when will we know it? That's the big mystery heading into Tuesday night. And "the short answer is that we don’t know," per an analysis in the Washington Post. The New York Times has a state-by-state look at when results might be reported in each, while USA Today narrows its focus to six that might tip the election: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina. Pennsylvania might be the most important of all, and it could take until the end of the week to count mail ballots. Related:
- Scenarios: There's speculation President Trump might declare victory based on early results, expected to skew in his favor, and cast doubt on the credibility of pending mail-ballot tallies. Now Axios reports that Joe Biden has a plan, too. If news organizations declare him the winner, he will address the nation as president-elect and begin forming his government even if Trump plans a legal challenge. The strategy is seen as a contrast to Al Gore's hesitancy to act in the 2000 contested race.