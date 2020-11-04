Biden Speaks, Twitter Flags a Trump Tweet

(Newser) – Joe Biden's first line to supporters at a drive-in rally just after midnight Wednesday: "Your patience is commendable." Biden's Election Night message heavily emphasized the fact that we likely won't have a winner of the presidential election projected any time in the next few hours, though he suggested we might have answers by the morning. Biden, speaking in his home state of Delaware, also specifically called out a number of key states. "It's gonna take time to count the votes, but we're gonna win in Pennsylvania," he said, noting the voters he spoke to in the state felt good about turnout. "We feel good about where we are, we really do," Biden said of his campaign. "We believe we're on track to win this election."

He added, in an apparent reference to Trump's reported plans to declare victory on Election Night regardless of how many votes remained to be counted: "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who's won this election, that's the decision of the American people." As for Trump, he tweeted around the time Biden was speaking: "I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!" And, in another tweet at the same time that was quickly hidden by Twitter for potentially including misleading information: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

