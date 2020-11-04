Most Polls Are Closed, and Swing States Will Decide It

(Newser) – With almost all of the polls closed across the country, one thing is clear: The major battleground states will tell the tale of the presidency. It's just not clear when. So far, none have been called, though Florida was looking likely to be a victory for President Trump. Meanwhile, the president and Joe Biden have each racked up expected victories, with Biden dominating in the Northeast and the West Coast, and Trump in the South, notes the Wall Street Journal. Whether Americans will know if Trump or Biden is the overall winner at some point Wednesday remains uncertain. Newser is following the lead of the Associated Press in calling races. The results so far, with electoral votes in parenthesis:

For Biden (209): California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, and the District of Columbia.

For Trump (118): Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Too close to call: States where polls have closed but the race is too close to call include closely watched Pennsylvania and Florida, along with Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, Maine, Arizona, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana, and Nevada. Only Hawaii and Alaska were still voting.