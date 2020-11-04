Republican Who's Embraced QAnon Wins House Seat

(Newser) – Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican with a history of embracing the QAnon conspiracy theory, on Tuesday won a US House seat in Georgia’s open 14th Congressional District, the AP reports. Greene was already favored in the heavily Republican district, but ran unopposed after her Democratic challenger dropped out of the race in September. In addition to her support for QAnon, Greene has made other incendiary and sometimes racist social media posts, including claims that Black and Hispanic men are being held back by "gangs and dealing drug," that Jewish billionaire George Soros collaborates with Nazis, and that an "Islamic invasion" is taking over the government. She's attacked the Black Lives Matter movement and the use of facial coverings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

President Trump, who has previously called Greene a "future Republican star," tweeted after the win, "Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER!” For her part, Greene said supporters should pray for Trump's re-election and "fight hard to make sure that Nancy Pelosi and the squad and the radical Democrats in the House do not steal anything away from America, because this country was never ever meant to be a socialist nation." Bloomberg notes that Greene's primary win "stunned the GOP establishment." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

