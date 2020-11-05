(Newser) – Hoping to have a fresh start by 2021, Lori Loughlin reported early last week to start her two-month prison sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal. Varying reports are now emerging on how she's doing on the inside, with one source telling Us Weekly that the 56-year-old Full House star is "a wreck" and that "it's only two months but she's dreading it." The source adds: "Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged" at the federal prison in Dublin, Calif. Yahoo Entertainment, however, calls that assessment of her mental state "greatly exaggerated," with a source telling that outlet there's "no truth" to the report she's a wreck.

That's not to say Loughlin's stay there is a walk in the park. Per Yahoo, the actress has to spend the first two weeks in quarantine due to COVID-19, meaning she can't leave her cell or unit, and her meals are delivered in paper bags. Visitors also aren't allowed, though the prison has given inmates extra phone privileges to make up for it: 500 minutes per month (it's usually 300), doled out in 15-minute increments. "There is nothing for her to do," a former inmate who's now a prison consultant tells the Mercury News. "I believe they have reading material, but other than that, it's a really long day and night for her.” Once Loughlin leaves quarantine, she'll live a "Groundhog Day existence," with a rigid routine for meals, work, sleep, and free time, another prison consultant notes. An in-prison job for Loughlin could entail anything from cleaning or cooking to clerical work. (Read more Lori Loughlin stories.)

