(Newser) – The counting of votes has almost finished in most states—but with Joe Biden closing in on 270 Electoral College votes, the legal battles may just be beginning. Republican lawyers filed a barrage of lawsuits in closely contested states including Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania Wednesday seeking to challenge Democratic votes, the New York Times reports. The Biden campaign, however, says it is ready to "successfully repel" legal action. Both parties asked for donations Wednesday to fund legal action. More:



Biden team prepares for legal battle. Biden legal adviser Bob Bauer, a former Obama White House counsel, says the team plans to aggressively counter Trump lawsuits every step of the way, Politico reports. "As far as our own planning, we're winning the election. We've won the election," he said Wednesday. "And we're going to defend that election, so we don't have to do anything but protect the rights of voters, and to stand up for the democratic process.”