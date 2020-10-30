Inmate 77827-112 Starts Her Sentence Early

(Newser) – Lori Loughlin, inmate 77827-112, has begun serving her two-month prison sentence in the college admissions bribery scandal. The Full House actress, who wasn't due at the federal prison in Dublin, California, until Nov. 19, turned herself in Friday, NBC News reports. Her term is to begin with a coronavirus test and two weeks in quarantine. After the two months behind bars, Loughlin will have to perform community service; she also was fined $150,000. There's no time off for good behavior possible for such a short sentence. Visitors aren't allowed during the pandemic.

Loughlin wants to get her prison stretch over with, per People. "She's mentally preparing for this," a source said. "She wants it to be as uneventful as possible, and she wants this to be a distant memory by 2021." The low-security prison holds about 1,200 female inmates, per Today. Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to a five-month term for his role in trying to pass off their daughters as star rowers to get them into the University of Southern California. Giannulli also has a Nov. 19 report date. (Felicity Huffman has served her sentence in the scam.)

