Trump Supporters Gather at Arizona Election Office

(Newser) – Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside a vote-counting center in Phoenix Wednesday night to urge workers to do what they were already doing. The Arizona Republic reports that at least 200 protesters gathered outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center and yelled "Count those votes!" They also shouted "Stop the steal!" and "Down with Fox!" Fox News called the state for Joe Biden Tuesday night, hours before the AP and other outlets. Police, who blocked the entrance to the building, said the protest remained peaceful and no arrests were made, though they had to separate one of the few anti-Trump protesters from the crowd at one point.

Results released by Arizona late Wednesday and early Thursday narrowed Biden's lead in the state. In the additional ballots, Trump had a 57-40 lead over Biden. He would win the state if all he kept the same lead in the remaining 470,000 uncounted ballots, including many from heavily Democratic areas. GOP Paul Bentz tells the Republic that a Trump Arizona win is still technically possible, but only if the results are replicated "with every single batch, with every single ballot, with every single day." County officials issued a statement expressing concern about misinformation including "SharpieGate," the AP reports. "An accurate vote takes time," said Clint Hickman, the GOP chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and Democratic Supervisor Steve Gallardo. "This is evidence of democracy, not fraud." (In Detroit, protesters shouted "Stop the vote!")

