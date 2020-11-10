Sports / Ben Roethlisberger For NFL's Roethlisberger, Good News and Bad News Steeler QB achieves a milestone, but he also must isolate as a COVID risk By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Nov 10, 2020 10:55 AM CST Copied Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Newser) – The last few days have brought a milestone and a health precaution for the NFL's Ben Roethlisberger: Milestone: When Roethlisberger led his Pittsburgh Steelers to a comeback win over Dallas on Sunday, he lifted the team to an 8-0 record. That guarantees Roethlisberger won't have a losing season in 2020. Nor has he had a losing season in his 16 previous seasons in the league. As Nate Davis writes at USA Today, it's the "first time any player in league history can claim this." COVID: Roethlisberger's hot start this year is potentially at risk, however. He and three teammates have been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list because they were in close contact with the Steelers' Vance McDonald, who tested positive Monday, reports ESPN. Roethlisberger hasn't tested positive himself, but he must quarantine for five days. If his tests keep coming back negative, he should be able to play Sunday against Cincinnati. (Read more Ben Roethlisberger stories.)