Stephen Colbert: My Heart Is Broken

Stephen Colbert couldn't find much to laugh about Thursday following President's Trump speech. Two minutes into his monologue, the Late Show host was fighting back tears. After summarizing Trump's "nonsensical" rant about the election being stolen from him, Colbert aired an old clip in which Trump said he would accept the results of the 2016 election only if he won. "So we all knew he would do this," Colbert said. He then looked at the floor, shaking his head for a full 15 seconds. "What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much," he went on. "I didn't expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right from the briefing room in the White House—our White House, not his—that is devastating." He went on to call Trump a "sad, frightened fraud," and called on Republicans to speak out against him, per Vulture. Other late night hosts chimed in on the subject too. Key quotes:
- "If this was an '80s action movie, that speech would be the part when the bad guy suddenly realizes he's surrounded and he takes a human shield and says, 'I'm walking out of here one way or another,'" said Late Late Show host James Corden, per CNN.
- "The Trump campaign filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. And you know he's serious because he sent his best lawyer—who was duped by Borat into almost showing his penis on camera—to Pennsylvania to handle this," Jimmy Kimmel said, per the New York Times. He added, "I really cannot think of a more fitting ending to this presidency than him suing America."
- "Knowing Trump, he's probably just hustling for a big settlement," said Trevor Noah of the Daily Show, who then began a Trump impersonation. "I'm suing because I should be president, that's why I’m here—but for 500 grand we can forget this whole thing ever happened. Three hundred thousand. Two hundred and fifty, my final offer. Fifty thousand. I'll pay you, but only $20. Art of the deal,'" he said.
- "I'm not saying Trump is in trouble, but he was just sent straight to voicemail by the My Pillow guy," quipped Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. "Yep, nothing is definite, but the outcome feels pretty inevitable right now. Vladimir Putin is like, 'Oh well, you rig some, you lose some,'" he added.
- Late Night host Seth Meyers noted Trump advisors like Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders had appeared on Fox News to request patience as all votes are counted just an hour before Trump tweeted, "STOP THE COUNT!" "Trying to stay on message with Trump is like trying to ride a mechanical bull slathered in olive oil," he quipped.
