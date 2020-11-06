Stephen Colbert: My Heart Is Broken

(Newser) – Stephen Colbert couldn't find much to laugh about Thursday following President's Trump speech. Two minutes into his monologue, the Late Show host was fighting back tears. After summarizing Trump's "nonsensical" rant about the election being stolen from him, Colbert aired an old clip in which Trump said he would accept the results of the 2016 election only if he won. "So we all knew he would do this," Colbert said. He then looked at the floor, shaking his head for a full 15 seconds. "What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much," he went on. "I didn't expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right from the briefing room in the White House—our White House, not his—that is devastating." He went on to call Trump a "sad, frightened fraud," and called on Republicans to speak out against him, per Vulture. Other late night hosts chimed in on the subject too. Key quotes:

