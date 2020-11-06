(Newser) – Joe Biden now has a narrow lead in Georgia, but the race is so close that state officials already are planning a recount, reports CBS News. "Out of approximately 5 million votes cast, we'll have a margin of a few thousand," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday, per the Washington Post. "With a margin that small, there will be a recount." The state still had about 4,000 ballots to count as of Friday morning, but Politico notes that military and overseas ballots can be received through Friday.

story continues below

"There is still an unknowable amount of ballots that will be available to be counted at some point," says state voting official Gabriel Sterling. In the latest tally, Biden led by just over 1,000 votes, which Sterling compared to "less than a small high school." No word yet on when the recount would take place in Georgia, where 16 electoral votes are at stake. Recounts are expected in at least some of the remaining battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

