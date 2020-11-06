(Newser) – Joe Biden now has a slim lead in Georgia, while both of the state's Senate races might be headed to a runoff. Not long ago, the possibility that Democrats could do so well in Georgia would have been unthinkable in what has long been a reliably red state. But as Georgia shades toward blue, it's not Biden getting the lion's share of the credit, writes Patricia Murphy at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Instead, it's Stacey Abrams. Coverage:

The praise: "And thank YOU, Stacey," tweeted Hillary Clinton, responding to an Abrams tweet that spread around the credit to others. "What time is the Stacey Abrams parade?" wrote publishing exec Lisa Lucas. "This American citizen would love to thank you from the bottom of her heart!!" wrote actress Viola Davis. Similar sentiments are all over from Democrats, including a party official in Wisconsin who thanked Abrams for her "pivotal" help in that state as well. (Biden won Wisconsin.)