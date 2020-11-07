Bannon's Lawyers: We're Outta Here

(Newser) – Looks like Steve Bannon's lawyers aren't too thrilled with the whole "beheading" thing, Law & Crime reports. In fact, they asked a judge Friday to delay a hearing because they want out. "Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel, and [the law firm] Quinn Emanuel intends to move to withdraw," wrote Bannon's attorney, William Burck, in a letter. "As a result, Mr. Bannon respectfully requests that the status conference in this matter be adjourned for three weeks so that he may formally retain new counsel." Burck and co-counsel Daniel Koffmann declined to tell CNBC why they're leaving, but it might have something to do with Bannon's comments about Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci, no, I actually want to go a step farther, but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man," Bannon said Thursday on his podcast. "I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I'd put their heads on pikes." Alumni of the Southern District of New York say prosecutors might also try to have Bannon's bail revoked, but Bannon, like Roger Stone, could say his remarks were purposely over-the-top. "It's just sort of his outrageous antics defense," said a former prosecutor. Bannon, a former President Trump advisor, is facing federal fraud charges for allegedly bilking donors of a campaign for a wall along the US-Mexico border. (Bannon once joked about defrauding the donors.)

