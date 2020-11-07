'It Matters': Van Jones Breaks Down on CNN

(Newser)
–
Movers and shakers from around the country—and the world—hit their social media accounts and appeared on TV Saturday after Joe Biden was declared the next president of the United States, USA Today reports. Among their responses:
- "The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president," tweeted Hillary Clinton. "It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. ... Onward, together."
- "Imagine the person who took out full-page ads to call for your execution being voted in as President of the United States," tweeted filmmaker Ava Duvernay, who directed a film about a group of Black and Hispanic teenagers unjustly convicted of rape; Donald Trump had called for their executions. "Now, imagine that person being fired in shame. Sending my love to Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin and Yusef. Enjoy this day, my brothers."
- CNN commentator Van Jones fought back tears after the election was called for Biden, Slate reports. "It's easier to be a parent this morning. It's easier to be a dad. It's easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters," he said. "Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters."
- Hollywood conservatives reacted quite differently on their Twitter feeds, Fox News reports. Among them: "Throw out every illegal vote and do a recount," wrote actor/director/producer Kevin Sorbo. "Really not that difficult." He linked to an article about a voter-fraud study that Snopes has called "misleading."
- "Is Twitter actually censoring everything at this point that they disagree with?" tweeted Kirstie Alley about Twitter's censorship of conservatives' tweets. "And making news outlets the powers that be?? Look at this! GOP or LIB is THIS your America?"
- But several world leaders congratulated Biden on his victory, CNN reports. "I'm really looking forward to working together," tweeted Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, while similar messages came in from officials in Ireland, France, Germany, and Britain. "Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement," tweeted British PM Boris Johnson.
- "I know Joe Biden as a strong supporter of our Alliance & look forward to working closely with him," tweeted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. "A strong #NATO is good for both North America & Europe."
(Read more Election 2020
stories.)