Joe Biden had hoped that when he addressed the nation Friday night, the call already would've been made declaring him the president-elect. That wasn't to be, as the count continued in a handful of key states, but the former VP, flanked by running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, still took to the podium at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., around 11pm ET and gave a speech that called for national unity and rebuked "vitriol" in politics. "We don't have a final declaration, a victory yet, but the numbers tell us ... a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race," he kicked off his speech, per the Guardian, which notes that the former vice president is now ahead of President Trump in the key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia.

Per CBS News, Biden stressed to viewers that everyone needed to be patient as the vote counting kept on, but also that "we're not waiting to get the work done," noting that he and Harris had already convened with health and economic experts this week, and that the coronavirus would be a top priority if he wins the presidency. "On day one, we are going to put our plan to control this virus into action," he said. "We can't save any of the lives that have been lost, but we can save a lot of lives in the months ahead." Biden also called for civility in the political arena. "The purpose of our politics isn't total, unrelenting, unending warfare," he said, per CNN. "No. The purpose of our politics, the work of the nation, isn't to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems. To guarantee justice. To give everybody a fair shot. To improve the lives of our people." Watch Biden's entire short speech here.


