Biden Plans Evening Address to the Nation

(Newser) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver a speech to the nation Friday night—possibly as president-elect. The Democratic nominee's campaign gave no details, including the time, the Hill reports. But the campaign's hope is that enough states where Biden leads will have finished counting ballots by then, allowing him to speak as the victor. Pennsylvania alone would do it, by pushing him over the required 270 electoral votes. Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is scheduled to speak before Biden. President Trump, who trails in the count but has not conceded to Biden, has no appearances scheduled for the day, per Politico. (The count in Pennsylvania looks good for Biden.)