(Newser) – President-elect Biden and Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday night from Wilmington, Delaware, and stressed a theme of unity. Biden's full remarks are here, and Harris' are here, both via CNN. Some highlights, from Politico and the Washington Post:

Biden: “All those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself,” he said. “But now let’s give each other a chance."

"It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress."

Harris: She called Biden "a healer, a uniter, a tested and steady hand."

She also praised Biden for having "the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his vice president. But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities." (Read more about Harris' milestone.)

(President Trump insists the election isn't over and will escalate his court challenges.)