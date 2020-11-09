 
Graham Imagines Dark Future for GOP If Trump Concedes

'There will never be another Republican president elected again,' senator predicts
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 9, 2020 3:30 AM CST

(Newser) – There's a whole lot more than the next four years riding on President Trump's concession or lack thereof, according to Lindsey Graham. Speaking on Fox News Sunday, the senator said, per the Hill: "If Republicans don't challenge and change the US election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again. President Trump should not concede. We're down to less—10,000 votes in Georgia. He's going to win North Carolina. We have gone from 93,000 votes to less than 20,000 votes in Arizona, where more—more votes to be counted." He went on to make specific allegations about what he termed "a lot of shenanigans," including a vote-flipping Michigan computer system, backdated ballots, and ballots supposedly coming in from dead people in Pennsylvania. (The Trump siblings are split on concession.)

