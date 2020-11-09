David Bossie, Leader of Vote Fight, Has Virus

(Newser) – President Trump's legal battle to overturn the election results has suffered a loss. David Bossie, who was picked last week to coordinate the effort, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports. Bossie took the test Sunday at the White House; visitors are checked for the coronavirus before being allowed to meet with the president. Bossie, 55, who was a deputy campaign manager for Trump's 2016 campaign, is the president of Citizens United, a conservative nonprofit. Bossie has been at Trump campaign headquarters in Virginia several times in the past week, per CNN.

The diagnosis has knocked Bossie out of decision-making on the election cases, per NBC, because he can't go to the White House or the campaign office. He's staying home for now. Corey Lewandowski, a Trump aide, tweeted a photo last week showing Bossie on Air Force One sitting with several people, including Tiffany Trump. No masks were in sight. Bossie also took part in a press conference Thursday with Republican officials in Arizona, again not wearing a mask. Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, was among the Trump aides who tested positive for the coronavirus last week. The White House and campaign would not comment on Bossie's case. (Ben Carson has also tested positive.)

