GOP Senators Slam Georgia's Republican Secretary of State

(Newser) – Georgia’s secretary of state is firing back at the state’s two US senators for calling on him to resign over the handling of the election, which has President-elect Joe Biden leading President Trump in the state. Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue took the extraordinary step Monday of calling for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to step down, the AP reports. Raffensperger responded: "Let me start by saying that is not going to happen. The voters of Georgia hired me, and the voters will be the one to fire me.” He says while he understands their frustration with the outcome of the election—which also saw Loeffler and Perdue forced into runoffs—the way the election was handled was a success.

Raffensperger said: "As a Republican, I am concerned about Republicans keeping the US Senate. I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that." Loeffler and Perdue, who face a pair of Jan. 5 runoffs against Democrats that will determine control of the Senate, blamed Raffensperger for “mismanagement and lack of transparency." Republicans laid out a strategy to investigate but still presented no evidence of large-scale voter fraud in the balloting, saying Monday that they were still looking into ways to overturn Biden’s lead of more than 10,000 votes in Georgia. The state is one front in a nationwide scramble by Trump forces to question his national defeat. The AP has not yet called the race for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.