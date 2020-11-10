What Fauci Thinks About Pfizer Vaccine

(Newser) – Anthony Fauci isn't mincing words when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine Pfizer has on the horizon. "The results are really quite good, I mean extraordinary," said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He added that that might also be good news for the vaccine Moderna is working on, since it is also an mRNA vaccine. “Which gives you hope we might even have two vaccines," Fauci said. He noted he has not yet reviewed the individual data, but has spoken with Pfizer's CEO. Fauci also talked to CNN, echoing the same sentiments. "It's extraordinary, it is really a big deal," he said. He noted that while the details do need to be reviewed, Pfizer is "a highly reputable company that has extensive experience in the development of counter-measures, including vaccines."

He said the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board says the vaccine is more than 90% effective, and the next step is to go over things like how effective it is for which age ranges, and make sure all the safety and regulatory issues are addressed. But it should "play a major role" in the course of the pandemic, he said, and it's "very likely" doses will be available before the end of the year. He added of the Moderna vaccine that it is using "very similar, if not identical" mRNA technology. "The news is really good all the way around," he said. Meanwhile, President Trump was echoing his son's complaints about the timing of Pfizer's announcement. "The @US_FDA and the Democrats didn’t want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later – As I’ve said all along!" he tweeted, one in a series of similar claims. (A "dream team" couple helped develop the new vaccine.)

