(Newser) – A peek at the charts for Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store reveals a common theme: Parler is the No. 1 free downloaded app. As it turns out, the trend is a recent one, and it's all tied to Election 2020, reports TechCrunch. Parler is a social media app, and it's emerged as a conservative alternative to Twitter and Facebook. Coverage:

Numbers: Parler has been around since 2018, but it saw its largest number of single-day downloads—636,000—on Nov. 8, reports the Washington Post. It now has 7.6 million users, up from 4.5 million about a week ago.