Trump Has a Strategy to Keep Influence on GOP

President Trump has settled on one way he'll try to keep a grip on Republican Party politics whenever he's out of office: He'll form a leadership political action committee. Controlling a PAC will provide money for Trump to use to influence candidates and issues, the Hill reports. There's a limit on individual contributions of $5,000, but no limit on the number of people who can donate. His PAC, Save America, will be able to take money from other PACs, as well. "The president always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud," Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, said in a statement. The development comes as Trump continues to pursue legal challenges against Joe Biden's victory.

"President Trump is not going anywhere anytime soon," a Republican strategist told the New York Times. "He’s going to insert himself in the national debate in a way that's unlike any of his predecessors." That debate would include the 2022 midterm elections. Among the expenses the PAC could pay for is Trump's travel for political appearances. Fundraising appeals sent out by the Trump campaign on Monday night broke the news that 60% of the donations received would go to the new PAC. Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the president's most steadfast supporters, suggested that Trump consider running again should he end up the 2020 loser, or at least "create an organization, platforms over the next four years to keep his movement alive." (Republicans risk never electing another president if Trump concedes, Graham says.)

