Carlson: Fraud Happened, But Not Enough to Alter Result

(Newser) – Tucker Carlson believes fraud occurred during the 2020 election—but he doesn't think it changed the outcome. "At this stage, the fraud that we can confirm does not seem to be enough to alter the election result," the Fox host said on his show Monday night, per Business Insider. "We should be honest and tell you that. Of course, that could change." But the "real point," he said "is that fraud took place, and that should horrify us." He added: "You can't have fraud in an election because no one will believe in elections and then things fall apart."

Carlson also slammed media outlets that called the race for Joe Biden Saturday. Fox was one of them. Instead of "gathering facts," he said, "they're demanding that you shut up and accept Joe Biden." Newsweek reports that in another sign of post-election tension at Fox, Carlson criticized fellow host Neil Cavuto for cutting away from a press conference after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany accused Democrats of welcoming illegal voting. "In a democracy, you can't ignore honest questions from citizens," Carlson said. "You can't dismiss them out of hand as crazy or immoral for asking. You can't just cut away from coverage you don't like." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

