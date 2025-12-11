NYT Says It Won't Stop Writing About Trump's Health

The New York Times, attacked by President Trump for reporting about his physical condition, said on Wednesday that it wouldn't be deterred by "false and inflammatory language" that distorts the role of a free press. The president said in a Truth Social post Tuesday night that he believed it was "seditious, perhaps even treasonous" for the Times and other media outlets to do "FAKE" reports on his health, the AP reports. "They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it," Trump wrote.

The 79-year-old president wouldn't specify, but the newspaper has posted a handful of reports about his health in recent weeks. In a Nov. 25 story headlined "Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office," reporters examined Trump's public and travel schedules to conclude Americans were seeing less of him than they were used to. A story on Dec. 2, accompanied by a video, said that Trump "appeared to be fighting sleep" during a Cabinet meeting that day.