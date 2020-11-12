Super Bowl Halftime Headliner Is Revealed

(Newser) – The NFL has announced this season's headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show: It's the Weeknd, reports ESPN. The game is scheduled to be played Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida, though the stadium will likely be only 20% full because of the pandemic, notes People. No word yet on whether the Weeknd will have any fellow entertainers as part of the show. "I'm humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," says the 30-year-old in a statement. He also posted a celebratory message on social media. For the record, his real name is Abel Tesfaye. (The announcement should go over better than the one two years ago.)