NY Philharmonic Performs 7th-Grader's Composition

(Newser) – A Brooklyn composer has had the pleasure of hearing her music performed by the New York Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra—and she's in seventh grade. Grace Moore looked on as members of the orchestra premiered her original piece last month. The 12-year-old—who fell in love with music when her mother bought her a piano at age 2, per WPIX—was chosen to join the Very Young Composers program, which allows students as young as 8 to create their own music with the help of artist faculty members.

Grace said she was "thinking about current events in quarantine like coronavirus and Black Lives Matter" when she composed "Summer," a classical tune performed by socially distanced philharmonic musicians on a New York City street in October, per WPIX and the Week. "Music just gives me another way to express myself because I'm shy," she said at the event, per People. "I feel like music can change how people see the world around them." Her mother added, "If you don't remember anything, you remember a song." (Read more uplifting news stories.)

