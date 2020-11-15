Cops: We Got Guy Who Sucker-Punched Rick Moranis

(Newser) – The NYPD can cue its "Who you gonna call" jokes with the arrest Saturday of the man they say sucker-punched Ghostbusters star Rick Moranis last month, reports the New York Daily News. Busted is Marquis Ventura, 35, who cops say they recognized from wanted pictures in the subway near 72nd Street and Broadway, a few blocks from where the assault happened. Ventura is facing a second-degree assault charge. Video shows him clocking the 67-year-old Moranis with a closed fist, apparently unprovoked, in the Oct. 1 attack before calmly walking on. (Read more Rick Moranis stories.)