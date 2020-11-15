 
X

Cops: We Got Guy Who Sucker-Punched Rick Moranis

Suspect facing 2nd-degree assault charge
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 15, 2020 7:54 AM CST

(Newser) – The NYPD can cue its "Who you gonna call" jokes with the arrest Saturday of the man they say sucker-punched Ghostbusters star Rick Moranis last month, reports the New York Daily News. Busted is Marquis Ventura, 35, who cops say they recognized from wanted pictures in the subway near 72nd Street and Broadway, a few blocks from where the assault happened. Ventura is facing a second-degree assault charge. Video shows him clocking the 67-year-old Moranis with a closed fist, apparently unprovoked, in the Oct. 1 attack before calmly walking on. (Read more Rick Moranis stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X