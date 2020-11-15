Fox News Host Highlights 'Disturbing' Trump Sign

(Newser) – A Fox News interview came to a halt Saturday when the anchor noticed what he called a "disturbing" sign at the "Million Maga March," Newsweek reports. Fox News' Eric Shawn was talking to Axios co-founder Mike Allen when the sign appeared among thousands of President Trump supporters marching in Washington, DC. "We just saw a very disturbing sign," Shawn said, cutting into the interview. "It said, 'Coming for Blacks and Indians first, welcome to the New World Order.' I mean, who the hell knows, you know, what people have and what they say on these things."

At that, Shawn returned to Allen's argument that Republicans might be able to coax Trump out of office before Inauguration Day. A tweet of the clip drew 1.5 million views and a grab-bag of responses, from "One horrid sign. 999,999 other people [sic] without the sign," to "Fox News needs to take some of the blame for this. Without their lying and gaslighting, Trump would have NEVER received 72 Million Votes." (Read about fights that broke out at Trump rallies.)

