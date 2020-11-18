'Scorned' Man Takes $1M Case to Court

(Newser) – A Vancouver lawyer must be licking his wounds after taking his scorned-love case to court and losing big time, the CBC reports. Dongdong Huang claimed Peipei Li duped him into thinking they were in love and marriage-bound so he would lavish her with over $1 million in gifts and cash—but a judge said Huang was just infatuated. His behavior with Li was sometimes "obsessive and borderline (at least) stalking," BC Supreme Court Justice Elaine Adair wrote Monday in a judgment. "In my opinion, Dr. Huang's assertions that Ms. Li represented she was in love with him and available for a long-term spousal relationship with him are a product of Dr. Huang's imagination and his infatuation with Ms. Li." Huang, who's also a published poet, wrote a poem about her titled "Long-awaited Puppy Love."

Adair based her ruling partly on WeChat messages in which Li gave Huang the cold shoulder ("I have clearly expressed my thoughts that I will not be with you," Li wrote) and photos Huang took of her wearing a big diamond engagement ring—which he apparently ignored. Adair acknowledged that Li shouldn't have let Huang wire her family in China $580,000, but said it wasn't tantamount to fraud. As for Li, the South China Morning Post reports that she dove into a whirlwind Vegas marriage with Chinese tech tycoon Luhua Rao in 2016 only to find he had a wife and family back in China. That marriage flamed out in a divorce and a lawsuit over millions of dollars in cash and assets. For the record, Li is 35, while Huang is 62, and Rao appears to be in his 50s, per the CBC. (Read more fraud stories.)

