Their Wedding Was Featured in Vogue. Then, a COVID Cluster

Click on the link for a recent Vogue spread featuring photos of a swank Martha's Vineyard wedding and you'll see nothing but a big "Oops. The page you're looking for cannot be found." That's because the magazine took down the piece almost as quickly as it was published after it was found that the big day for Chelsea Keyes and Evan McDuffie may have been a superspreader event. Per the Vineyard Gazette and the Martha's Vineyard Times, the article "This Outdoor Martha's Vineyard Wedding Was All Fall Elegance" was posted Monday. It featured 68 pictures—of mostly maskless attendees "sitting elbow-to-elbow," per the Times—and a 1,000-word description of Keyes and McDuffie's nuptials, which took place over Columbus Day weekend at the Lambert's Cove Inn. By Tuesday evening, the story had been removed, after 10 people tied to a wedding on the Massachusetts island tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials haven't confirmed it was the Keyes-McDuffie wedding that led to the outbreak on the island, which has seen a surge in cases since, and neither have the venue's owners, though they tell the Gazette the Vogue wedding did take place at their hotel; they also say they followed all state and CDC guidelines on the virus. But furious locals are pointing the finger at that wedding, and both the Gazette's and the Times' sourcing ties the cluster to the event. Health officials say wedding guests apparently violated interstate rules on the virus when coming to Massachusetts, including on quarantining. "Our edit team ensured that appropriate measures were being taken to prevent the spread," a Vogue rep told the New York Post. "However, as no gathering has zero risk, we found out afterward that guests had contracted COVID-19—and believe they did at the wedding." (Read more Martha's Vineyard stories.)

