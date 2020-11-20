Pfizer Readies Big Move as a Different COVID Record Falls

(Newser) – The next big step toward a COVID vaccine happens Friday. Pfizer says it will submit a formal request for emergency use authorization to the FDA for its vaccine, which has shown to be 95% effective in clinical trials, reports STAT News. Scientists at the agency are expected to give the green light for distribution in a few weeks, setting the stage for a fast but limited rollout at some point in the second half of December, per CNBC. Moderna is expected to seek emergency approval for its vaccine soon as well, and several other companies continue work on their own versions. The hopeful news comes amid yet more unwanted COVID stats, notes the Wall Street Journal.

