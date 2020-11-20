It's Joe Biden's Birthday

(Newser) – Joe Biden will meet with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Friday to continue laying out his plans for becoming president in January, reports Politico. (Even as President Trump digs in and promises to overturn the election results.) They might want to wish Biden happy birthday—he turns 78 on Friday, putting him on track to become the oldest US president in history. Some stats:

Oldest president-elect: Trump currently has the record, being 70 when he took office. Ronald Reagan was close behind, at 69, per USA Today.

Trump currently has the record, being 70 when he took office. Ronald Reagan was close behind, at 69, per USA Today. Oldest, period: Biden also would be the oldest president in history. At the end of his second term, Reagan was 77 years and 349 days old, per the AP.

